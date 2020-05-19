US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of US Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

USAU stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. US Gold has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Gold will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

