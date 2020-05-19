Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

