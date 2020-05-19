Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.69

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $14.86. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 33,695 shares traded.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Insiders have purchased 50,295 shares of company stock valued at $741,063 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.