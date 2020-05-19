United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after purchasing an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,408,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

