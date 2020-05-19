United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

