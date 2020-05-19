UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

