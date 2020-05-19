UBS Group Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $89.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $98.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in New Relic by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,502,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after buying an additional 868,155 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

