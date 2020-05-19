UBS Group Cuts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $99.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.89.

NYSE:ABC opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

