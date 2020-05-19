UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.22 ($27.00).

Shares of G1A opened at €24.71 ($28.73) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

