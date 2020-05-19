UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
