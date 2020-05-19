UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Update

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.