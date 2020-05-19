UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other research firms have also commented on UBSFY. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $14.78 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

