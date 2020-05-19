Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.