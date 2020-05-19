Tyme Technologies (TYME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Tyme Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,818,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,586,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 191,975 shares of company stock worth $234,134 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

