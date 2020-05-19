TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTEC. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

