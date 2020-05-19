Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

