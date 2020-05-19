Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

TRVG opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $510.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

