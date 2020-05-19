TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 223.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.67.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $370.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.44, for a total transaction of $7,763,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

