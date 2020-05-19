Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 852 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,172% compared to the average daily volume of 67 call options.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.