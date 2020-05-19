Traders Buy Large Volume of Contango Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,020,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 788,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

