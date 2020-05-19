Traders Buy Large Volume of Contango Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.
Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.19 million during the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
