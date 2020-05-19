Traders Buy High Volume of AMETEK Call Options (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 956% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 437,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

