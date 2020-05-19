TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 59.9% in May

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
In related news, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.
TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.
TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
