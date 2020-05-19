TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 59.9% in May

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,905,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,445,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $10,932,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

