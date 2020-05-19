Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the April 30th total of 920,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $884,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,742,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,273,207.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after acquiring an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,336,000. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

