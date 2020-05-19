Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.34 billion.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.18.

TSE TD opened at C$54.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$77.96. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$382,395.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

