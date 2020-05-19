Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.80. Tomtom shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Tomtom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

