Todd Asset Management LLC Has $33.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,327.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.