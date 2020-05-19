Titon (LON:TON) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON TON opened at GBX 85 ($1.12) on Friday. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 64.25 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.69.

Get Titon alerts:

Titon (LON:TON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (2.73) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titon will post 1560.0000998 EPS for the current year.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.