TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $37.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

