Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Short Interest Update

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

TPL stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $873.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.76.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.71 per share, with a total value of $211,847.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,002 shares of company stock worth $500,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

