TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.