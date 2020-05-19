TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Update

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TELUS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.