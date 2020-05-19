Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TCCO stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Technical Communications has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

