Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Short Interest Up 26.7% in May

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TECD has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 334.1% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,663,000 after buying an additional 709,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 309.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 613,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 463,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 170.3% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 496,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

