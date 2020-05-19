TD Securities Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Quebecor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Quebecor stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

