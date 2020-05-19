TD Securities Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Quebecor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.