Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Up 24.6% in May

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. Target has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.