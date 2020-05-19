Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

