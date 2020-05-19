Sylvie Rheaume Sells 5,000 Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.
TSE:X opened at C$127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. TMX Group Ltd has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$139.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.