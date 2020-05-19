Sylvie Rheaume Sells 5,000 Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Stock

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

TSE:X opened at C$127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. TMX Group Ltd has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$139.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Sunday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

