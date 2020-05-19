Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Suzano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.