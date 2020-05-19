Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Suzano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
SUZ stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Suzano has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.41.
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.