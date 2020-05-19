Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $347,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,858.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

