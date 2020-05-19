SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Summit Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.42.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 78.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

