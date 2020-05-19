SunTrust Banks Increases GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $70.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.26.

GDS opened at $61.22 on Friday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

