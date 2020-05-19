SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

SunOpta stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $326.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

