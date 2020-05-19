Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $14.14. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.