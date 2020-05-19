Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

