Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of argenx Call Options (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,167 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of ARGX opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.05. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

