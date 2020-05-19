Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

SFIX stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,014,222.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 81,003 shares worth $2,155,058. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

