Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MITO. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.29.

MITO opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.