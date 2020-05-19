Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9,689.62

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,689.62 ($127.46) and last traded at GBX 9,570 ($125.89), with a volume of 11161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,468 ($124.55).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPX shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price objective (up from GBX 8,900 ($117.07)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,310 ($96.16) to GBX 7,535 ($99.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,371.92 ($110.13).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,611.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,739.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.