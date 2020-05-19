Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southern by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.