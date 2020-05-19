Sony Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sony in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion.

SNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. Sony has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sony by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sony by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 853,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

