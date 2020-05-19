Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sony in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal forecasts that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the year.

Get Sony alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. Sony has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $73.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sony by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sony by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sony by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 853,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.